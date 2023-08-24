Baptist Health patients from Conway in need of gastroenterology services now have a new clinic they can use, the Arkansas-based health care organization announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The Baptist Health Gastroenterology Clinic of Conway is now open and operating at 605 Salem Road, Suite B3, the same location of the Baptist Health Family Clinic at Salem Road, the news release read. Professionals caring for patients at the clinic include Brandy Eason, Sarah Atkins and Kara “Lindsey” Sierra.
Eason, a Star City native, received a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). She and her husband, Robert, have two children, Jett and Zoe. In her spare time, Eason enjoys traveling, shopping, cooking and outdoor activities as well as anything Arkansas Razorbacks.
Atkins, who has lived in Conway for over 10 years, received her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from UCA and a master’s degree in Nursing Science from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She and her husband of eight years, Jeremy, have two dogs. Outside of caring for patients, Atkins enjoys traveling, concerts, weekend trips and spending time with family and friends.
Sierra, a Clinton native, received a Master of Science in Nursing from UCA. She and her husband, Anthony, have been married for 12 years. They have two children, Saylor and Sawyer. Sierra enjoys watching her children play sports, traveling, baking, reading and trying new restaurants with friends.
All three providers are board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
The Baptist Health Gastroenterology Clinic of Conway offers treatment plans and testing for improving overall digestive health, the news release read.
“A primary way a gastroenterologist protects the future of a patient’s health is through colonoscopies, which aid in detecting cancer early,” the news release read.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. A physician referral is required to see a provider at the clinic.
