Baptist Health patients from Conway in need of gastroenterology services now have a new clinic they can use, the Arkansas-based health care organization announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The Baptist Health Gastroenterology Clinic of Conway is now open and operating at 605 Salem Road, Suite B3, the same location of the Baptist Health Family Clinic at Salem Road, the news release read. Professionals caring for patients at the clinic include Brandy Eason, Sarah Atkins and Kara “Lindsey” Sierra.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.