Baptist Health Community Outreach will administer COVID-19 vaccines at no cost outside Park Plaza mall on Sunday.
The mobile vaccination clinic will be from 3-5 p.m. at 6000 W. Markham St. and is open to residents 12 years of age and older. Look for the Baptist Health Mobile Health Unit in the mall’s parking lot. Participants are asked to bring a photo ID.
First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available. To qualify for the booster dose, you must have:
Received your primary vaccination series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago.
Received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
For more information, please call (501) 202-1540.
Learn more about vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state by visiting BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com. Talk with your trusted primary care provider if you have specific questions or concerns about getting vaccinated.
