Pediatrician Ryan Southard, MD, recently joined the team at Baptist Health Pediatric Clinic-Conway.
A native of Conyers, Georgia, Dr. Southard earned his medical degree from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, South Carolina. He completed residency training at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences/Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
“My ultimate goal is to incorporate shared decision-making with my patients and their parents or family members whenever possible,” Dr. Southard said. “I love taking care of pediatric patients because I get to be silly at times and not take myself too seriously.”
Dr. Southard is board certified in general pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
When he’s not seeing patients, Dr. Southard enjoys cooking, hiking, camping, traveling and spending time with his wife and two children.
Baptist Health Pediatric Clinic-Conway is located at 625 United Drive, Suite 410, in the Medical Office Building directly behind Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn more about Dr. Southard and the services he provides, visit baptist -health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.
