Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute-Conway is now offering specialized treatment to help patients regain their independence and restore them to the highest level of function. The eight-bed unit is conveniently located on the Baptist Health-Conway campus.
“Through Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute-Conway, our care team of highly trained specialists is bringing unparalleled rehabilitation services to Faulkner County residents,” said Tim Bowen, President of Baptist Health-Conway. “These additional services reaffirm our commitment to addressing the changing health needs of our community.”
Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute-Conway’s inpatient rehabilitation treats individuals with a variety of diagnoses and impairments, including:
• Amputation rehabilitation
• Brain injury rehab
• Cancer rehab
• Cardiac rehabilitation
• Joint replacement
• Occupational therapy
• Orthopedics
• Physical therapy
• Speech therapy
• Stroke rehabilitation
Each patient spends a minimum of three hours a day, five days a week in a mix of therapy sessions customized to their specific condition, including physical, occupational, speech or recreational therapy.
Patients may be referred by physicians, family members, friends or a self-referral. A screening examination may be conducted prior to admission.
As with any hospitalization, the cost of treatment is covered by Medicare, Workers’ compensation and private insurance carriers.
The staff works as an interdisciplinary team with the patient and family to aid each patient’s return to the community, provide each patient with state-of-the-art equipment and assist with education and adjustment to the diagnosis.
To begin the admission process or to schedule a tour of Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute-Conway, call (501) 697-5678 or (501) 585-2760. More information is also available by visiting BaptistHealthConway.com.
Baptist Health is Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 200 points of access that include 11 hospitals; urgent care centers; a senior living community and over 100 primary and specialty care clinics in Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The system additionally offers a college with studies in nursing and allied health; a graduate residency program; and access to virtual care anytime, anywhere. Baptist Health, as the largest not-for-profit health care organization based in Arkansas, provides care to patients wherever they are through the support of approximately 11,000 employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians and community outreach programs. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or download the myBaptistHealth app. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
