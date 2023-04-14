Rebekah Bowling, APRN, recently joined the teams at Baptist Health Sleep Clinics in Conway and Heber Springs.
Bowling, a Clinton native, received her nursing education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“In sleep medicine, I strive to improve the health and well-being for each of my patients,” Bowling said. “I hope to make a positive impact each and every day.”
Outside of her work, Bowling enjoys spending time with her husband and two children. The family lives in Greenbrier and likes to go hiking, fishing and participate in a variety of other outdoor activities.
Bowling sees patients at Baptist Health Sleep Clinics in Conway at 625 United Drive, Suite 360, and in Heber Springs at 20 Baptist Health Drive.
To learn more about Bowling and the services she provides at the clinic, visit Baptist-Health.com or call 1-888-BAPTIST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.