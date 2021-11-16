General surgeon Richard Rairigh, MD, recently joined Baptist Health Surgical and Specialty Clinic-Conway.
Dr. Rairigh, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, received his medical education from the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine. He completed residency training from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Dr. Rairigh recognizes that each patient is unique and strives to provide compassion, education for patient autonomy and trust.
“I couple these values with skilled surgical care to heal my patients and avoid harm,” he said. “My goal is to provide excellent care, allowing each patient to perform at their highest capacity.”
In his free time, Dr. Rairigh enjoys traveling and exploring the outdoors with his spouse.
Baptist Health Surgical and Specialty Clinic-Conway is located on the second floor of Conway Medical Park, directly behind the Caldwell Toyota dealership. It is located across the street from Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.
For more information about Dr. Rairigh and the services he provides, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.
