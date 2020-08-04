Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Conway recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Audrey Tobey, MD, to its team of providers offering women’s health services to residents of Faulkner County and surrounding areas.
Dr. Tobey’s clinical interests are in high-risk obstetrics, infertility, menopausal management and ultrasound.
“I am committed to providing patients with high-quality, evidence-based care,” Dr. Tobey said. “I look forward to establishing lasting relationships with patients and families as they transition through all stages of life.”
A native of Austin, Texas, Dr. Tobey received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. She later went on to complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia, where she also received fellowship training in Hospital Governance and Quality Improvement.
Dr. Tobey and her husband have a baby daughter and two dogs. The family also spends time cycling, fly fishing, kayaking and gardening.
To learn more about Dr. Tobey and the services she provides at Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Conway, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST. The clinic, at 625 United Drive, Suite 420, is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It can be reached by phone at (501) 358-6941.
