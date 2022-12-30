Michael Barger has joined the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) as education coordinator. In this role, he will be working with educators across the state to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship.
Barger comes to KAB with 20 years of environmental education experience in national parks across the United States, where he worked with visiting school groups.
“We are excited to have Michael join our team as our new education coordinator,” said Colbie Jones, director of KAB. “With his vast experience serving with the U.S. National Park Service, teaching thousands about environmental stewardship, we are confident he will further enhance our education program and provide more opportunities for us to teach young Arkansans how important it is to keep our state clean, green and beautiful, not only for this generation, but for future generations to be able to enjoy The Natural State.”
Before joining KAB, Barger spent time on the public arts docent team of the city of Denver. During Barger’s professional journey, he has interpreted the natural world to tens of thousands of students, including floating labs off the coast of California to the grasslands of Colorado to the snow-covered peaks of Alaska.
Since returning to Arkansas, Barger has completed the training to become an Arkansas Master Naturalist. He is happy to be back home and using his skills as an avid storyteller and outdoor enthusiast to further the cause of conservation efforts in his home state of Arkansas.
