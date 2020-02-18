A new board of trustees member has been named at the University of Central Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced the appointment of Curtis Barnett to the role, replacing Sheila Vaught, who's been with the board since January 2013. Each board member is appointed by the governor and approved by the Arkansas Senate.
Little Rock's Curtis Barnett, the CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, began his term on Jan. 15, 2020; it will expire Jan. 14, 2027.
Barnett is an alumni of UCA, graduating from the university in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in public administration.
During his time on campus, he served in the Student Government Association as a senator from 1982-83 and president in 1983-84.
In 2018, Barnett was also named as a UCA Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.
“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Barnett to the UCA Board of Trustees,” UCA President Houston Davis said. “His background as a UCA alum, his expertise as a respected Arkansas businessman and his steadfast commitment to this university and its students will certainly benefit our entire campus community.”
In addition, Barnett:
• Has a master's in public administration from the University of Arkansas.
• Is a graduate of the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Advanced Executive Program.
• Has earned several professional designations, including certified employee benefits specialist and the professional in the Academy of Healthcare Management.
• Is a member of the national Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association Board of Directors.
• Serves on the Baptist Health Foundation, Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Healthy Active Arkansas boards.
• Is a member of Fifty for the Future.
• Supports the Arkansas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Barnett's first official meeting as a UCA Board of Trustee will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 in Wingo Hall on campus.
To learn more about the board, visit www.uca.edu/board.
