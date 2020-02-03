The vacant seat for the District 8 justice of the peace on the Faulkner County Quorum Court has been filled.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker swore in Jim Barrett on Jan. 31.
After JT Toal resigned from the position last month, a vacancy was declared. Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Barrett to fill the seat until the end of the term.
Barrett, a retired lieutenant with the Conway Police Department, is a longtime Conway resident with ties to public service.
His grandfather, Tom Reedy, served as Faulkner County Judge from 1959-1966 and his stepmother was once the county treasurer.
“I believe public service is the highest calling,” Barrett said. “County officials have a duty to be fair and honest and bear a financial responsibility to respectfully manage government funds.”
Barrett’s term will continue through Dec. 31.
“My goal is to make sure the citizens in my district are well represented,” he said. “I look forward to working with my fellow quorum court members and seeking to resolve any issues that come before the county.”
For more information about the quorum court, visit faulknercounty.org.
