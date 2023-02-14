Michael Bass, M.D., of Conway, a retired neurologist, longtime comedy writer and poet and member of Conway Writers' Group, won the top prize in a special Valentine's Day writing contest.
Bass on Monday was notified he won first won prize, the only prize, in the White County Creative Writers’ poetry contest
"It had to be an acrostic – where the first letters of each line spell out “Valentine’s Day” when read vertically," Bass told the Log Cabin Democrat. "They said you could get extra points if you worked a murder mystery into the poem."
The winners were announced on the White County Creative Writers' website on Monday. Bass only submitted his poem in this contest.
"They had another contest, which was to write a short story, a murder mystery, but I didn’t enter that," he said.
His winning poem was titled "Twins" and is posted below.
TWINS
Very few have faced romance with dread the way I’ve done.
All my life, I’ve had two girls, but only wanted one.
Lee and Dee were lovely twins, whom I had always known.
Each would do her best to make me hers, and hers alone.
No one knew which twin was speaking, if they didn’t say.
Twins, when they’re identical, have tricks that they can play.
I love Lee, the sweet one, but the other twin was sly.
Now and then, the evil Dee would act all sweet and shy.
Even I could never know for sure with whom I’d lain.
So, I didn’t shed a tear when evil Dee was slain.
Dutiful detectives never solved the death of Dee.
All is fine, but sometimes when she thinks no one will see,
You might see a smile of evil twist the lips of Lee.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
