The Baum Gallery at the University of Central Arkansas will host its fall BFA/BA senior show from Thursday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Dec. 4. An opening reception is set for Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4-7 p.m., followed by another open viewing day Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2-4 p.m.
During this exhibition, graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) students work with the director of the Baum Gallery to install their work. The experience gives student artists the opportunity to show their work in a professional environment while advancing Baum Gallery’s mission to promote contemporary art in the larger UCA and Conway communities.
Showing their work during this exhibition is a requirement for graduating students with a BA in art with emphases in fine art or art education, and for graduating students with a BFA in studio art.
“This exhibition is the culmination of their art education at UCA. Collectively, the work represents a cross-section of the overall effort in the art department,” said Bryan W. Massey Sr., professor and interim chair of the Department of Art and Design. “Working with the Baum Gallery, the exhibition also provides a museum venue for the students’ work to be seen individually and in concert with the work of their peers.”
Student exhibitors include:
Bachelor of Fine Art with emphasis in studio art: Karmen Adiel, Mark Bolding, Logan Gaston, Louise Mandumbwa, Anna Nabholz, Lauren Reed and Arjun Saatia.
Bachelor of Art with emphases in fine art or art education: Sarah Childress, Alexis Claiborn, Megan Franks, Jordan Lakin, Kathryn Langston, Kianna Miesen, Bobby Miller, Madeline Nelson, Austin Polk, Paola Ruiz and Breigh Velasco.
This exhibition is the first BFA/BA show of the 2020-21 academic year. The Baum Gallery organizes about six exhibitions per year and attempts to incorporate student work when appropriate.
“This exhibition is an important tradition that a number of people enjoy visiting, and it also gives the majority of the students their first true museum venue,” said Brian Young, director of the Baum Gallery.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required to enter the gallery. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions will be enforced.
The Baum Gallery, located in McCastlain Hall on the UCA campus, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, contact Young at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.
