Baum Gallery to host new exhibition beginning Jan. 26

Charles White’s 1978 “Sound of Silence” lithograph.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Baum Gallery will host a new exhibition, “Source of Light: The Hearne Collection,” from Thursday to Feb. 24, the gallery announced in a news release. This exhibition is curated by Brian Young, Baum Gallery director and Garbo Hearne and Archie Hearne III, owners of Hearne Fine Art, a Little Rock-based institution that has celebrated Black art and culture since 1988.

A reception to meet the collectors will be held from 4–7 p.m. Thursday at the Baum Gallery, located in McCastlain Hall on the UCA campus.

