The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Baum Gallery will host a new exhibition, “Source of Light: The Hearne Collection,” from Thursday to Feb. 24, the gallery announced in a news release. This exhibition is curated by Brian Young, Baum Gallery director and Garbo Hearne and Archie Hearne III, owners of Hearne Fine Art, a Little Rock-based institution that has celebrated Black art and culture since 1988.
A reception to meet the collectors will be held from 4–7 p.m. Thursday at the Baum Gallery, located in McCastlain Hall on the UCA campus.
“Source of Light: The Hearne Collection” has three components. In the entry gallery, visitors will view 16 works by four 19th-century Black painters, Robert Scott Duncanson, Edward Mitchell Bannister, Charles Ethan Porter and Henry Ossawa Tanner. In the news release, the Baum Gallery acknowledged the “generosity of collector Juan Rodriguez of New York for facilitating this loan through Hearne Fine Art,” stewards of the collection since 2011.
In the Baum’s largest gallery, “Source of Light” continues with contemporary work derived from the Hearnes’ private collection. Works in this gallery include printmaking, bronze, clay, alabaster, photography, fiber art, oils, pastels, watercolors, acrylics, limited-edition fine art books and others.
In Baum’s third and more intimate gallery, “Source of Light” finishes with a selection of powerful works by Louise Mandumbwa, a 2020 Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate and current Master of Fine Arts student at Yale University. Mandumbwa has been mentored and represented by Hearne Fine Art since 2017.
The UCA College of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences (CAHSS) will also host a Ten After program in celebration of the exhibition on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:10 p.m. Ten After programs emphasize creativity, critical thinking and cultural understanding of the 10 academic areas in CAHSS in an after-hours atmosphere, the news release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.