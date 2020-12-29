Join Baptist Health Community Outreach for a variety of free health and wellness classes in January being held from the convenience of your computer or mobile device. Classes typically last one hour.

The following courses can be accessed through Google Meet so that participants can watch the presentation and interact with the presenters:

Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. – New Year, New Healthy You!

Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. – Walking with Community Outreach

Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. – Stages of Labor

Jan. 7 at noon – How Sleep Can Affect Your Blood Pressure

Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at noon – Walking with Community Outreach

Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. – Aim for a Healthy Weight (registration required; meets weekly until Jan. 30)

Jan. 12 at noon – Diabetes Basics

Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. – Simplifying Meal Planning

Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. – Boost Your Immunity!

Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. – Car Seat Basics

Jan. 19 at noon – Diabetes and Prevention in Arkansas

Jan. 21 at 5:15 p.m. – C-Section Basics: What You Need to Know

Jan. 21 at noon – Hypertension 101

Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. – Cooking with Community Outreach

Jan. 26 at 5:15 p.m. – De-stress From Your Day with Chair Yoga

Jan. 28 at noon – Diabetes and Complications

Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. – Breastfeeding: Milk Production

Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. – Diabetes Support Group: New Year, New You!

Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. – Lunchtime Cooking Demonstration

A complete schedule with details on class topics and how to join classes can be found at baptist-health.com/community-outreach and through the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page under the “Events” section.

