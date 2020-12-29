Join Baptist Health Community Outreach for a variety of free health and wellness classes in January being held from the convenience of your computer or mobile device. Classes typically last one hour.
The following courses can be accessed through Google Meet so that participants can watch the presentation and interact with the presenters:
Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. – New Year, New Healthy You!
Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. – Walking with Community Outreach
Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. – Stages of Labor
Jan. 7 at noon – How Sleep Can Affect Your Blood Pressure
Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at noon – Walking with Community Outreach
Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. – Aim for a Healthy Weight (registration required; meets weekly until Jan. 30)
Jan. 12 at noon – Diabetes Basics
Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. – Simplifying Meal Planning
Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. – Boost Your Immunity!
Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. – Car Seat Basics
Jan. 19 at noon – Diabetes and Prevention in Arkansas
Jan. 21 at 5:15 p.m. – C-Section Basics: What You Need to Know
Jan. 21 at noon – Hypertension 101
Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. – Cooking with Community Outreach
Jan. 26 at 5:15 p.m. – De-stress From Your Day with Chair Yoga
Jan. 28 at noon – Diabetes and Complications
Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. – Breastfeeding: Milk Production
Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. – Diabetes Support Group: New Year, New You!
Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. – Lunchtime Cooking Demonstration
A complete schedule with details on class topics and how to join classes can be found at baptist-health.com/community-outreach and through the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page under the “Events” section.
