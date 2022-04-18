St. Joseph School seventh- through 12th-grade students recently gained valuable information regarding job security and skilled labor.
There’s been a shortage of the latter for some time and despite many job openings in such fields as computer programming, truck driving, automation and robotics, heavy equipment operation, welding, plumbing, tool and die making and more, not enough people are applying for these jobs.
Representatives from an organization known as “Be Pro Be Proud” came to St. Joseph on Thursday in an effort to change stereotyped perceptions about so-called blue collar jobs.
Several of them were explained and demonstrated with hightech simulators aboard a traveling 18-wheeler that has already visited a couple of dozen schools around Arkansas this year.
“ I want you to understand that things are changing,” Tour Manager Montrell Thornton told each group of students. “Starting today, I want your life homework assignment to be researching things you like doing, things you’re passionate about or that bring joy to your life and a smile to your face. Then start looking at and mapping out things that can lead to a career path.”
The point of this tour is to encourage youth to find joy and fulfillment in meaningful, honest work that helps build the physical world we all inhabit. Counselor Kristen Piraino was responsible for bringing this message to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.