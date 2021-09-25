Conway Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense and Conway High School (CHS) Students Demand Action For Gun Sense have partnered to host a suicide awareness event Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at Simon Park.
The Arkansas Association for the Prevention of Suicide also partnered with the groups to bring the event titled Be The Light, Support Suicide Awareness.
The event will feature guest speakers from the Jamison Alexander SuccessCenter, Choosing to Excel, Lunasyn, Chenal Family Therapy, Argenta Counseling and more.
Masks are required for the event, and officials ask that people in attendance observe social distancing as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.