First graders at Eastside Elementary in Greenbrier were given a special surprise on Friday when they all received individual Beanie Babies to help them through their middle of the year testing.
The students’ teacher, Tyler Fletcher, also wrote specialized encouraging messages on each student’s desk to go along with their test buddies.
The messages ranged from “Don’t monkey around” for a student who had a monkey Beanie Baby and “Do you bear-y best” for a student who had a bear Beanie Baby.
“Ms. Fletcher took the time to make sure each student received an individual message to cheer them on,” Eastside Principal Mandi Dunlap said. “Students were excited to see their testing buddies and were ready to meet their mid-year reading and math goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.