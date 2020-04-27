The Beaverfork Fire Department is offering lights and sirens birthday visits for children who had to cancel their parties and are quarantined at home.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a difficult time for all of us. We recognize this is especially confusing to children who’s birthday plans may have to be cancelled,” a Beaverfork Fire Department representative said. “We feel for these kids and their families.”
The department posted its announcement Saturday morning via social media.
Families who wish to take advantage of the birthday lights-and-sirens routine is asked to email Beaverfork Fire Chief Jeff Sanford at chief@beaverforkfire.org at least one day prior to the child’s birthday.
Beaverfork firefighters are taking in requests for those celebrating May birthdays at home. However, it is not the first the department has hosted birthday parades or participated in birthday parades.
The department also offered the lights-and-sirens drive-by parades for children within its district throughout April. It also joined other Faulkner County departments help children celebrate.
While the department cannot offer tours of the trucks due to coronavirus concerns, firefighters said they were happy to drive by with their lights and sirens on so to acknowledge children on their birthday to help them feel special.
“If you and your family are at home due to COVID-19 regulations and your child’s birthday is coming up, send us a message so we can make arrangements to bring fire trucks and ambulances by your residence,” the department’s announcement reads in part. “We can wish your child happy birthday from a safe distance by activating our emergency lights/sirens and [by] waving. We will not be able to allow tours of vehicles or pass our stickers, but we would like to do what we can to brighten your child’s day.”
Though the department is only able to stop by homes within the Beaverfork fire district, officials said residents outside the district are able to send in their requests as well because they can work with surrounding departments in an effort to work out a parade for all area children.
Officials also want to remind families that while firefighters will do their best to accommodate time requests, emergency calls are the department’s priority so parade times could be subject to change.
