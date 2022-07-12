The public swim beach at Beaverfork Lake Park is now open for public use, the City of Conway announced on Tuesday.
Previously closed to swimming on July 2 due to elevated levels of E. coli in the water, boating and fishing on the lake remained open through the period of the swim beach closure.
Closures of swim beaches around the state are determined by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) through the Marine Sanitation Program and the Arkansas Swim Beach Program. Per the ADH website, E. coli levels of 126 per 100 milliliters require the closure of swim beaches until levels are back within normal limits.
Common reasons E. coli levels spike at swim beaches include Canada geese populations or feral swine, as well as humans or other animals in some cases, the ADH website reads.
