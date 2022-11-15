A Beebe man was sentenced yesterday afternoon for production of child pornography. United States District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky sentenced Joshua Sweat, 30, to 25 years in federal prison.

In April 2019, police in Allen, Texas, notified the Little Rock Police Department that they had located messages between an individual they were investigating in Texas and Joshua Sweat, who lived in Arkansas. In the messages, Sweat stated he was caring for a “little boy” each day and began sending nude images of the child, who appeared to be approximately 3 years old.

