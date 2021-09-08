Eric Bell has been promoted to Lead Customer Service Specialist at Conway Corporation.
In his new role, Bell will assist with the supervision of customer service specialists who provide product and service information, manage customer inquiries and work with all departments in the company to support customer requests.
“Eric brings a wealth of knowledge in all areas of customer service,” Customer Service Manager Jaylene Sexton said. “I look forward to him continuing to grow in this position and enhancing the skills and knowledge of our team.”
Bell was hired in 2015 as a Customer Care Specialist in the Conway Corp Call Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.