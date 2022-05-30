Bell Slough is managed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Bell Slough Wildlife Management Area consists of 2,040 acres of hardwood-pine forests, cypress-tupelo swamps, low-lying hardwood forest, and managed wetlands nestled in Mayflower in Faulkner County.
Seasonally birders can find wintering waterfowl, transient shorebirds, wintering sparrows and migrating songbirds, almost 300 species have been documented. Depending on water levels, the Bell Slough area is a good place to find shorebirds and sparrows and other grassland birds including the scarce like Nelson’s and Henslow’s Sparrows, and Sprague’s Pipit, as well as Sedge and Marsh Wrens, American Pipit and Swamp Sparrow. The Grassy Lake Water Trail boat ramp to the east provides access to the Grassy Lake Greentree Reservoir where water is held during winter to provide habitat for waterfowl but is released in the spring to escape damage to the trees.
Recently, the Bell Slough area has attracted people from all over central Arkansas. Ornithologists to be specific. In the past few days, there have been four sightings of the Limpkin in the Bell Slough area. The limpkin is not endangered or even rare, so why are people flocking to the small town of Mayflower to see this tall lanky bird?
The Limpkin is indigenous to South America and Africa and has rarely been seen north of Florida in the United States. Recently, there have been four sightings of this beautiful, yet lanky bird in the Bell Slough Wildlife Management Area in Mayflower, a small town in Faulkner County Arkansas.
The Limpkin, scientifically known as the Aramus guarana, is brown and white with a long, slightly bent bill that is twisted at the tip. The bill is perfectly designed to help them remove snails from their shell which is their choice of food. The Limpkin has long legs with a long neck and a yellowish bill.
Their bodies are brown with white spots on their back and sides. The bird has a haunting cry that can be heard mostly at night which is ghostly and impressive. They are typically close to two feet tall, can weigh up to 3 pounds, and have a wingspan of more than 3 feet. They are drawn to this area because all the rain creates a marshy area, which is a perfect environment for their food source. Dan Scheiman, Ph.D., stated in an email, that the Limpkin has been expanding its range over the past years and are even breeding in Louisiana. He believes they are moving into North America because they have possibly adapted to human-altered habitats and are eating more species of snails than just the Apple Snail. Dr. Scheiman went on to say that Arkansas has become a known host to many species that are also in the process of expanding their ranges. He wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing the “Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, Greater Roadrunners, Black-bellied Whistling ducks, and the White Winged Doves.” He is excited about these expanding breeds but expressed that far more birds are dwindling in numbers than increasing.
If you want to know more about the declining population of birds visit https://www.3billion birds.org.
There are three subspecies of the Limpkin found in Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean, and most of Central America, closely mimicking one another. However, a fourth species can be located from eastern Panama through South America, which is known as the guarana. It is smaller, darker, and has white markings only on its neck. If you’re interested in where to see these birds, you can visit ar.audubon .org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.