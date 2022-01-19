The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
- Matthew Gilleran of Conway.
- Sarah Skelton of Conway.
About Belmont University
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.
