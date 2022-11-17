Baptist Health has named April Bennett, MSN, CHFP, RN, as the new president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.

Serving as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2020, Bennett has supported the opening and expansion of multiple specialties including the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, intermediate care unit and medical/surgical unit as well as the opening of a new intensive care unit and medical/surgical unit. Her successes also include decreasing bedside RN turnover, recruiting and replacing RN travelers with full-time staff and growing the inpatient census by 20 percent.

