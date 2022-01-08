Republican State Rep. Mary Bentley announced her intentions to seek re-election for Arkansas State House District 54. District 54 includes all of Perry County, eastern Yell County, northern Saline County and southwest Faulkner County.
Bentley, a small business owner, has served in the State House since 2015 and has a voting record that reflects the pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and christian conservative values of her district. Additionally, Bentley has continued to pass and advocate for policies that promote small business, protect religious liberty, support school choice and preserve individual rights in Arkansas.
“It is with great excitement and passion for the people of my district that I announce my intentions to seek another term in the State House,” Bentley said. “When I was first elected, I promised the voters of my district that I would be a conservative voice for them at the State Capitol and I have kept that promise. I have received the Statesman Award from the Arkansas Family Council, Conduit for Commerce’s Calvin Coolidge Award, an A+ rating from Americans for Prosperity and the Reform Alliance, the Business Matters Leadership Award from the Arkansas State Chamber, the Champion of Charity Award from the Foundation for Government Accountability, and the Heart Award and honorary midwife certificate from the Arkansas Certified Nurse Midwives.”
“Now more than ever, the people of District 54 need our elected officials to fight for our God-given individual rights. The government continues to overreach their authority and as your state representative I will continue fighting for our liberties. It has been an honor to serve the people of my district in the State House and I humbly ask for the people’s support and vote in 2022,” Bentley said.
During the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Bentley:
Sponsored pro-life legislation, such as Act 309, that prohibits all abortions in Arkansas except in cases to save the life of the mother.
Sponsored legislation protecting our religious liberty by recognizing churches and other religious organizations as essential and prohibiting the government from closing them during an emergency or similar disaster (Act 94).
Improved levee boards by passing House Bills 1248, 1249, 1250, and 1251 to make the levee board reporting system more efficient and effective and grant more local authority by allowing the County Judge to make necessary changes on the levee boards (Representative Bentley was also appointed to the levee task force after the 2019 flood).
Protected parental rights, Act 552, by requiring public schools to provide to parents and legal guardians prior written notification of and an opportunity to inspect materials related to sex education, sexual orientation, and gender identity.
About Mary Bentley
Mary Bentley is a graduate of Harding University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She worked at Arkansas Children’s Hospital for more than a decade in the cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit and was a director of nursing at the Perry County Nursing Center. Mary is the CEO and owner of Bentley Plastics. She is a member of the Perry County Right to Life. Mary resides in Perryville, Arkansas, and has three grown children and four grandchildren.
