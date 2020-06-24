Conway resident Gordon Bentley celebrated his 101st birthday on Monday with a drive-thru birthday party at College Square Retirement Community.
The retirement community’s executive director Jami Richardson said when there is a milestone birthday at College Square, there is generally a celebration. This celebration typically includes cake in the dining room during lunch.
“With the social distancing and the restrictions we have in place due to COVID-19, we weren’t able to do that for him because we’re not gathering for meals,” Richardson said.
Even though the retirement community could not hold a lunch celebration, College Square still wanted to celebrate and honor Bentley, so it decided to hold a drive-thru parade.
“It didn’t take a whole lot to plan because this is just what we do to celebrate the residents. Once we started talking about it, it just flowed,” Richardson said.
The drive-thru parade included groups and people such as the Conway Police Department, the Conway Fire Department, the UCA police department, UCA President Houston Davis, members of UCA’s administration and some of Bentley’s family members.
During the drive-thru parade, Richardson said: “[Bentley] and his family, all of our residents, and the staff [at College Square] were outside.”
“Gordon seemed to really enjoy the celebration, and the residents really enjoyed it because this was the first time that we’ve been able to have an activity since the middle of March,” Richardson said.
Besides the drive-thru parade, the celebration also included Rita’s Italian Ice. Bentley’s grandson added to the celebration by arranging for planes to fly overhead during the celebration.
“Gordon was blown away by the event,” College Square Retirement Community Assistant Director Kevin Stowe said.
Many people wished Bentley a happy birthday.
“He received a letter from Governor Hutchinson; Senator Rapert called College Square to wish him a happy birthday; and Senator Boozman sent a clipping,” Richardson said.
Besides receiving birthday wishes from elected officials, Bentley also received a video full of birthday wishes.
“We asked for video birthday wishes, and Kevin [Stowe] put together a video of anybody that wanted to wish him a happy birthday,” Richardson said.
Bentley also had a Zoom video call with his family on his birthday. His family is all over the country, and he has a great granddaughter in the Netherlands.
“It was interesting to see him do a Zoom and be able to see modern technology. I think he was surprised that he could see all of his family on the screen like that,” Richardson said.
Bentley is currently the oldest resident at College Square Retirement Community, and he is looked highly upon by those at College Square.
“He is a really interesting man,” Richardson said.
Bentley is a World War II veteran, and he served in the Navy.
“He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross,” Richardson said.
According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, the Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to “any Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard personnel, while serving in the capacity of the Armed Forces, who distinguish themselves for heroism or outstanding achievement while participating in aerial flight.”
