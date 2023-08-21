The University of Central Arkansas Police Department announced the promotion of Christopher M. Bentley to the position of deputy chief of police.
This promotion reflects Deputy Chief Bentley’s dedication, leadership and exemplary service within the department and the UCA community.
In his new role as the deputy chief of police, Bentley will assume a key leadership position within the department’s command structure. He will oversee the day-to-day administrative operations of the department, as well as hold the title of the senior member of the UCA Police Department Command Staff.
Deputy Chief Bentley has been an integral part of the UCA Police Department for nearly 30 years, beginning his work for the department while he was still a student at UCA in 1994. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and community engagement. His extensive experience makes him a natural fit for the role.
Deputy Chief Bentley’s accomplishments include being elected president of the Arkansas Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, as well as being elected as an executive board member for the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police, serving as secretary for the organization.
“Bentley’s leadership will undoubtedly play a significant role in maintaining UCA’s commitment to promoting a safe, healthy and sustainable environment where members of the community can flourish,” Chief John Merguie, UCA Police Department, said.
