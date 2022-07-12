A virtual event to launch the newly-published “Best of the Sucks: High-Octane Poetix from the Legendary Toad Suck Review” will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The event is sponsored by Moonstone Arts Center in Philadelphia and hosted by Larry Robin.
Best of the Sucks is composed of handpicked, pre-published literary works “of postmodern voices from America’s most mythical, discontinued literary journal,” Toad Suck Review (TSR), according to publisher MadHat Press.
The event will feature more than an hour of selected readings from Best of the Sucks. Presenters include publisher Marc Vincenz, editor Mark Spitzer, assistant editor Scotty Lewis, along with Brenda Mann Hammack, Tyrone Jaeger, Elva Maxine Beach and Ken Waldman.
Spitzer said that readers would like the “overall quirky, gritty, edgy sense of the toad” in Best of the Sucks.
“The work is basically made for mainstream readership but it’s also more on the cutting edge,” Spitzer said. “It’s very playful and aware of the literary traditions it comes out of it. So there’s a lot of innovative experimental work from the Toad Suck Review.”
Best of the Sucks “is the first in a series that will go on to publish single-author poetry collections in the Toad Suck aesthetic,” according to a news release from Robin.
TSR was published from 2011 to 2016 by the UCA Department of Writing in the former College of Fine Arts and Communication but was defunded and discontinued despite its popularity.
TSR was recognized by Library Journal in 2012 as one of the top 10 literary journals in the world, establishing its place in contemporary letters at that time.
TSR has become famous for its “quixotic sense of humor and cutting-edge poetry, fiction, nonfiction, literary translations, environmental literature, Arkansas-based authors, scholarship and artwork and reviews,” according to Robin.
MadHat Press is well-known for publishing “unique contemporary poetry” and launched Toad Suck Éditions – a biannual anthology of poetry – in late 2021, according to uca.edu. The launch of Toad Suck Éditions and Best of the Sucks will “provide further publishing credits for writers in the UCA community, as well as student internships.”
“There’s also a lot of connections to Arkansas that just sort of help establish Arkansas as a literary stronghold that’s not usually recognized,” Spitzer said.
Best of the Sucks features literary works from renowned poets Allen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs, Anne Waldman, Amiri Baraka, Ed Sanders, Diane di Prima and Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown.
It includes pieces from 25 members of the UCA community: Porter Prize winner Sandy Longhorn; UCA instructors Scotty Lewis, Daryl Spurlock and Joe Trimble; former visiting assistant professor Stacy Kidd; and former undergraduates Timothy Snediker and Heather Cox.
Artists in Best of the Sucks not mentioned above include Michael Anania, Antler, Debangana Banerjee, Nicolas Bataille, Marck Beggs, Vincent Cellucci, Ha Kiet Chau, Jack Collom, Gillian Conoley, JJ Cromer, Tim Dardis, the dirty poet, Matthew Henriksen, Jack Hirschman, klipschutz, Lyn Lifshin, Gerald Locklin, James McWilliams, Henri Michaux, Mlle. Akakia-Viala, Craig Paulenich, Gabriel and Marcel Piqueray, Jacques Prévert, Arthur Rimbaud, Davis Schneiderman, Norman Shapiro, Chris Shipman, Gary Snyder, Mike Topp, Laurie Welch, and Lew Welch, according to the press release.
Best of the Sucks can be purchased through online booksellers, like madhat-press.com or Amazon.
The July 17 launching event is free and open to all ages of the public.
Preregister at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkf-qtrTsrG9SWC8UP_dlV9CJFR2nNVIYW or find the event with more information on Facebook under “Best of the Sucks Launching Event” by Mark Spitzer.
