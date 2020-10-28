One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist Health wants to remind all women over the age of 40 to schedule their yearly mammogram.
Baptist Health’s Breast Centers, clinics and hospitals are committed to providing a safe and comfortable atmosphere for an exam. Breast cancer doesn’t stop in a pandemic, so it’s important to not delay scheduling a mammogram appointment. All Baptist Health facilities are following health and safety protocols outlined by the Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Having an annual mammography screening can significantly reduce breast cancer deaths. Don’t delay this important screening. Taking time to schedule an appointment could be the most impactful decision you make this year to ensure your health.
Here are just a few reasons why Baptist Health is the leader in breast imaging and breast health services:
n Experienced radiologists, staff and care team
n 3D mammography/imaging available at several locations across the state
n 24-hour results through MyChart
n Radiology reads are done by local physicians
Nurse Navigators are available if a cancer diagnosis is made to aid in the patient’s journey and process
To schedule your mammogram, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST (227-8478) or visit BaptistHealthMammo.com. Existing Baptist Health patients can download the myBaptistHealth app and schedule their appointment using MyChart.
