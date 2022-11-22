Bethlehem House names new Executive Director

Aimee Prince has served as Bethlehem House's assistant director since early this year. She'll assume the executive director role when Judi Lively retires this month.

 Submitted photo

The Bethlehem House Board of Directors has named Aimee Prince as its new Executive Director, the transitional shelter announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.

Prince’s background in non-profit, combined with her passion for helping others, will advance the organization’s mission, the news release read. Prince was hired in early 2022 as assistant director and will assume the new role upon the retirement of current Executive Director Judi Lively in November of this year. Lively has served as the executive director for the past 17 years.

