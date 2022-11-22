Bethlehem House names new Executive Director

The Bethlehem House Board of Directors has named Aimee Prince as its new Executive Director, the transitional shelter announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
Prince’s background in non-profit, combined with her passion for helping others, will advance the organization’s mission, the news release read. Prince was hired in early 2022 as assistant director and will assume the new role upon the retirement of current Executive Director Judi Lively in November of this year. Lively has served as the executive director for the past 17 years.
“Aimee not only has a deep commitment to our community, and to Bethlehem House, but she brings a wealth of nonprofit experience and energy that will serve our stakeholders and community well,” Board Chair Tom Nelson said.
Prince most recently served as the inaugural executive director for the Conway Public Schools Foundation. She also previously served as resource development director for both United Way of Central Arkansas and Bethlehem House.
Prince also currently serves on the Conway Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors, Toad Suck Coalition, Conway Youth Football League and Conway Noon Rotary Club, where she previously served as president and currently serves on the board.
“When I was hired at Bethlehem House in February, it immediately felt like I was coming home,” Prince said. “I’m honored to have been chosen to lead one of the most amazing organizations that I’ve had the privilege of serving. I look forward to what the future holds for Bethlehem House and the impact we’ll make on those who are on a journey out of homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.