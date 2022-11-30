After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Antioch Baptist Church will host Bethlehem Revisited, an immersive experience of the night of Jesus’ birth.
On Dec. 7-9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., guests can walk through the village of Bethlehem, with real animals and interactive shops included in the experience.
“Guests will get to see the true meaning of Christmas in a very real way,” Madelaine Pries, communications coordinator at Antioch Baptist Church, said.
Guests will register for a tour once they arrive, and the Antioch praise team will sing Christmas songs as they wait.
The tour begins with the beginning of the prophecy of the coming Messiah. After this stage of the tour, guests can explore the village shops which include cheesemakers, fishmongers, spice shop, basket shop, music shop, candy shop, bread shop, blacksmith, scribes, toy shop and more.
Free samples are offered in some of the shops and kids will receive a small trinket from the toy shop to take with them.
While visiting an inn during the tour, guests can try a sample of venison stew while a storyteller speaks about the village. Then, guests will view the stable where they’ll see baby Jesus and his parents.
The event ends with hot chocolate and homemade cookies in the activity center.
Antioch Baptist Church has held the Bethlehem Revisited event every year since 1998, besides 2020 and 2021. They average 5,000-8,000 guests each year and have even reached up to 10,000 guests in a single year.
“It is a wonderful gift that we love to give to the community, and we have people who drive hours to come visit,” Pries said.
