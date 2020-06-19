Behavioral Health Group (BHG), a network of outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers, opened its Conway office on April 1, its eighth location to open in Arkansas.
BHG, located at 1058 Front St. in Downtown Conway, specializes in medically assisted opioid treatment for people with opioid dependence through medicine, face-to-face appointments with doctors, group and individual counseling and telemedicine appointments.
Genevieve Johnson, BHG Conway’s office manager, said BHG focuses on evidence-based treatments.
“We look at the history of opiate dependence and what it does to the person, the brain and the body,” Johnson said. “We treat that with medication as a medical issue because it really is a medical problem at that point.”
Johnson said BHG chose to open a Conway location due to the city’s diversity.
“Conway is a central area that is a really busy town,” Johnson said. “We have a wide array in our population of young, old, middle class, upper class and lower class. It’s just a whole diverse area in central Arkansas.”
In addition to their health services for patients, the center raises awareness of the opioid epidemic in central Arkansas. Johnson has worked in opioid dependence treatment and recovery for over a decade and said the epidemic affects a variety of people.
“It [opioid epidemic] doesn’t discriminate,” Johnson said. “In our program, we have a wide variety of people. We have college students, doctors, lawyers, construction workers, grandmas and moms and dads.”
Johnson said people tend to misunderstand the epidemic too.
“It’s [opioid epidemic] not looked at like it should,” Johnson said. “Most of our population [at the center] were prescribed [opioids] via injury. They had some kind of surgery and they were given some kind of pain medication to manage their pain. And the medication didn’t help with the pain so they had to take more. And before you know it, you’re dependent on the medication and it’s out of control.”
The misconceptions about opioid dependence, and the stigmas those misconceptions cause, can affect how patients perceive themselves. Johnson said part of BHG’s work is in breaking down the stigma associated with opioid dependence.
“You [patients] were doing what you needed to do to survive,” Johnson said. “Now, you’re taking the next step to take your life back so you don’t have to function like that anymore.”
BHG opened its Conway office during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the challenges the pandemic has brought, Johnson said the pandemic actually helped in some aspects, namely in regard to telemedicine, something opioid dependence treatment programs like BHG’s weren’t able to use until now.
“They have allowed us to start doing telemedicine appointments,” Johnson said. “And that has been such a blessing, especially for our patients in our older population.”
BHG Conway is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a once a month Saturday clinic starting on Aug. 8. Appointments are encouraged, but the center can take walk-ins. Currently, BHG Conway accepts traditional medicare for parts A and B. BHG is working to gain approval with other forms of insurance.
For people who want to raise awareness and help break down the stigmas of opioid dependence, Johnson said, communication is key.
“Talk to people about it,” Johnson said. “It’s not a problem to get out there and just care.”
