Former Vice President Joe Biden won the state of Arkansas, the Associated Press reported. He also beat out the 15 other nominees on the ballot in Faulkner County with a little more than 34 percent of the votes with 3,036. The closest to Biden was Bernie Sanders with a little more than 28 percent of the votes in the county with 2,488.
Below are the final, unofficial results for Faulkner County including early and absentee voting and all 22 Vote Centers on Election Day.
Justice of the Peace Andy Shock retained his District 10 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. Shock handily defeated Republican Johnny Brady with a vote of 686 (nearly 68 percent) to 327 (a little more than 32 percent).
No Democrats filed for the position, so Shock will not face an opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican Matt Brown beat out Republican Mike Angel for the District 8 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court with a vote of 398 (a little more than 61 percent) to 250 (nearly 39 percent). Brown will be unopposed in the general election as no Democrats filed to run for the seat.
Marvin Kelley will be the Cypress Constable after overcoming opponent Kenneth Rash by a vote of 423 (nearly 74 percent) to 152 (a little more than 26 percent) on Tuesday. No Democrats filed to run for the position.
Incumbent Earl David Hall fought off challenger Larry W. Webb to retain his position as Cadron Constable, as no Democrats filed for the position.
Hall won by a vote of 2,331 (61 percent) to 1,486 (nearly 39 percent).
Barbara Womack Webb defeated Morgan “Chip” Welch for the State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 4 in the nonpartisan, judicial general election. Webb garnered a little more than 57 percent of the votes with 9,954 while Welch received nearly 43 percent of the votes with 7,427.
Chris Carnahan won the State District Court District 9, Division 1 over opponent Lorie Mason Jordan. Carnahan drew a little more than 54 percent of the votes with 9,411 while Jordan had nearly 46 percent percent of the votes with 7,982.
There were no contested school board races and no millage increases in the annual school election.
For full election results, visit votefaulkner.com.
