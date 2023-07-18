Conway Regional Health System Biketoberfest has announced its 2023 slate of events and rides scheduled for later this fall.
The month-long celebration promotes Conway’s cycling amenities and routes with rides in four different formats: road, mountain, gravel, and community. The events include rides at parks, trails, pump tracks and other family-friendly rides.
“Conway Regional has been caring for our community for more than 100 years,” Conway Regional Health System President and CEO Matt Troup said. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce to advocate for Conway’s burgeoning cycling community through Conway Regional Health System Biketoberfest for the past three years.”
Conway is one of only eight Arkansas communities designated as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Cyclists, and boasts miles of paved, shared-use paths, shared-lane markings, and bike lanes.
Conway Regional Health System Biketoberfest, presented by Caldwell Toyota and Meridian Investment Advisors, begins Sept. 30 with introductory sessions on community and indoor cycling, followed by the Biketoberfest Kick-Off Ride on Oct. 1. The full schedule of events is as follows:
Introduction to community cycling with Erik Leamon
Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.
Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center
Introduction to indoor cycling with Amanda Castillo
Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.
Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center
Biketoberfest kick-off ride
Check conwaybiketober fest.org for location details
Women’s ride + yoga
Tucker Creek Trail at Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center
Introduction to mountain biking for kids (grades 4-12)
Thursday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Family + friends ride
Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
Bike brunch + brews
Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Point Remove Brewing Company
Mountain biking ride
Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.
Check conwaybiketober fest.org for location details
Taco ride
Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.
Menifee gravel ride
Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m.
Menifee Municipal Building
Free Indoor Cycling classes with Amanda Castillo offered at the same time at Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center.
Conway Regional Health System Biketoberfest is presented by Caldwell Toyota and Meridian Investment Advisors. Media partner is Kat Kountry. Ride sponsors are Andy’s Frozen Custard, Point Remove Brewing Company, and Turbare Manufacturing. Route sponsors are Crafton Tull, Engage Management, Euronet Software Solutions, First Security Bank, Hampton Inn and Suites, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Rogers Group. For more information on Conway Regional Health System Biketoberfest, visit conwaybiketoberfest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.