Standing committees of the Faulkner County Quorum Court, Budget and Finance, Courts and Public Safety and Personnel, met Tuesday night to review proposed ordinances for advancement to vote by the full court.
Justices heard from the sponsors of, and approved, proposed ordinances regarding the county budget in Budget and Finance. Courts and Public Safety approved a proposed ordinance to the full court regarding the county’s upholding the federal Bill of Rights. The justification and framework for a maternity-oriented Catastrophic Leave Policy was heard by the personal committee, and held in committee for further review.
Budget and Finance
Budget and Finance Committee hear from county treasurer Scott Sanson a report on the March carryover which included the news that the hoped for raise for county employees was not fundable after a review of revenues.
When the committee was presented a 2021 budget at the end of 2020, it included a 3 percent pay raise for county employees. This was changed to a 1 percent raise by the court when the 2021 budget was approved because, it was said at the time, the funding for the 3 percent raise was based upon revenue projections and not revenue cash on hand.
At the time, justices agreed to review the revenues in March, when 2020 revenues would be confirmed, which would reflect the ability to fund the additional two percent raise.
At the Tuesday meeting, Sanson reported the projections were “the worst mess I’ve had yet,” apologizing to the court, in reporting the projections being off by $600,000. The change from projection was based upon higher-than-expected expenses coupled with lower-than-expected revenue, Sanson said.
Committee member Justice Tyler Pearson asked if this downward shift took the raise off the table and was told by Sanson the excess was not there.
The downward shift in projections meant an additional proposed ordinance needed to be formed, Faulkner County Attorney Philip Murphy told the committee, as now the Sheriffs Office automation fund was outside its 90 percent requirement.
By state law, Arkansas counties are only allowed to budget at 90 percent of revenues. The automation fund, Murphy explained, needed to be revised from $6,500 budgeted to $6,300 in order to remain within the 90 percent requirement. This was approved for presentation to the court with little discussion.
The committee also approved a proposed ordinance to the court for deputy emergency pay, moving money from the sheriff’s overtime fund. Sheriff’s Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley explained this was needed by the department to cover the effect of the recent winter weather event.
Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter clarified that emergency pay is for time-and-a-half regardless of the number of hours worked, while overtime pay’s time-and-a-half only comes into effect after an employee has worked 40 hours.
Courts and Public Safety
Courts and Public Safety heard from Justice John Allison III, who was sponsoring a proposed ordinance: “A Bill of Rights County Ordinance.”
He had been working on the ordinance since his election to office in November, Allison told the committee, it having been passed to him by then-Justice Steve Goode.
Allison said that the ordinance was meant to address deficiencies in the constitutionality of the second amendment-focused “Bill of Rights” ordinances passed in various counties in Arkansas last year. Those ordinances had a risk of not passing judicial review after being judged unconstitutional based upon a review of its wording by Arkansas Association of Counties attorney Mike Rainwater.
The proposed ordinance presented at the Tuesday meeting addressed those deficiencies, Allison explained, as this proposed ordinance had been reviewed by Rainwater.
Discussion centered on concerns that the proposed ordinance could be used to, in effect, override state and federal jurisdiction.
This would not be the case, Allison said, as the proposed ordinance creates a civil response, as opposed to criminal, if someone feels their rights have been infringed. Further the proposed ordinance, unlike the earlier ordinance which did not pass Rainwater’s scrutiny, is for the entire Bill of Rights, referred to as “Liberty Rights” in the proposed ordinance, and not just the second amendment and its right to keep and bear arms, Allison said.
Justice Rose Roland asked if the proposed ordinance could be used to bring suit against the sheriff or a deputy. “No,” she was told by county attorney Murphy, as the proposed ordinance does not alter the sovereign immunity of government.
The committee voted for the proposed ordinance to be presented to the full Quorum Court at its March 16 meeting.
The passage to the court created some minor administration questions, as it had not been assigned an ordinance number. Committee Chairman Justice Randy Higgins said this due to his being unsure if the proposed ordinance would be passed that evening, or would required extended review by committee members prior to its being presented to the full court. Darter said she would assign a number to the proposed ordinance.
Personnel
Two matters, one of housekeeping, went before the personnel committee.
Committee member Kris Kendrick proposed a change in committee chairmanship from its current Justice Tyler Pearson to Justice Justin Knight. His proposal did not receive a second, leaving Pearson to remain as chair.
The next matter before the committee was sponsored by Pearson (who offered to step aside as chair in order to present the ordinance, but no justices asked for this to happen) establishing a Catastrophic Leave Policy for county employees.
The proposed policy would allow employees to donate eight hours per year to a catastrophic leave pool which would be used to provide for four weeks maternity leave for employees.
Pearson made a data-heavy presentation about the number of employees through anticipated fertility rates to show the viability of the program which would be undertaken with no expense to the county. The policy as proposed was mirrored to the one used by the state of Arkansas for its employees, he said.
Darter asked to address the committee, suggesting that a doctor’s note be required in order to provide the leave. She also asked that a member of her office be included in what would be the committee which would approve catastrophic leave for employees.
The ordinance does require notice from a “medical professional,” Pearson said.
Justice Kendrick asked that the matter be tabled until the next committee meeting to afford time to both review the data, and discuss the proposal with county department heads. This was approved by the committee and further action on the proposed ordinance was tabled.
