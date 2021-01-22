The Arkansas State Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee approved a motion to send Senate Bill (SB) 74 for consideration on the senate floor at its meeting on Thursday morning at the State Capitol.
SB74, if passed, would amend the state’s Telecommunications Regulatory Reform Act to allow cities within Arkansas to build the infrastructure necessary to provide broadband to its residents. Further, per the bill’s language, the amendments would also allow Gov. Asa Hutchinson to provide, whether directly or indirectly, the services needed for wireless, broadband and date telecommunications services.
Previously, the state government, as well as local municipal governments were unable to build or provide broadband services for Arkansans, a decision which handcuffed local governments and limited broadband access to communities across the state, bill sponsor and republican state senator Ricky Hill of Cabot said in his comments at the committee meeting. To illustrate the limited access to broadband for Arkansans, Hill cited a statistic which ranked Arkansas 48th in broadband access in the country.
Accompanying Hill in defending the bill, Cabot mayor Ken Kincaide said the bill isn’t a request for taxpayer dollars.
“We’re not asking for money,” Kincaide said. “We’re asking for the handcuffs to be removed.”
After a short debate, the committee unanimously approved the motion to move SB74 to the senate floor for further debate and consideration.
Broadband access and the growing technological divide in Arkansas is an issue the governor has pinpointed as an urgent need in recent months, including in his State of the State address to open the 93rd General Assembly last week. The coronavirus pandemic, in which more workers are working from home and many students are attending school virtually, has only exacerbated the looming issue the state legislature is now considering whether to address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.