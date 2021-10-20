Safely engage with fellow birders across the state at the 2021 Arkansas Audubon Society (AAS) fall convention, which will meet virtually Nov. 12-13 via the Zoom video conferencing application.
The convention will feature field trips and special presentations. Additionally, participants may win small prizes for notable bird observations and will enjoy opportunities to engage with other wildlife enthusiasts. Attendees will need to register ahead of time to receive a link to the Zoom meetings; registration information will be available at www.arbirds.org.
Prior to the meeting, AAS has arranged for various field trips to take place throughout the state. These field trips will occur starting Oct. 30 and continue through Nov. 11. One can find details regarding these trips on the AAS website; and register by contacting the AAS vice president, Megan Foll.
Additionally, from Nov. 1-7, the AAS encourages everyone to participate in the Counties of Arkansas (CAW) event by bird watching in the under-birded counties of Arkansas. These counties have fewer than 200 species reported in them according to eBird data; the AAS strives to change that. The sign-up link for this event can also be found on the AAS website.
The conference begins the evening of Nov. 12 with a summary of the previous weeks birding results. Organizers have also set aside time for birders to socialize and discuss birding destinations across the state.
“Attend this event if you’d like to learn more about where to find bird hotspots near you,” organizers said.
The morning of Nov. 13, the event will begin with independent birding field trips.
“We encourage you to bird your favorite local spots wherever you live in the state,” organizers said. “Birding can begin as early as sunrise, but we ask that birders complete their outings by 2 p.m. to return home for the afternoon symposium in time. A few small prizes will be awarded to birders who observed the most species, most individuals, and the ‘best’ bird.”
The afternoon presentations will be from 4-5:30. These will include a seminar on “Birds and Plastics” by Dr. Terry Root, “Wyoming Bioblitz” by Amber Cobb, and book reviews by Pam Stewart.
The Nov. 13 evening’s highlight at 7 p.m., “The Natural State with Wild Man Wilson” by guest speaker Steve “Wild Man” Wilson.
“Be sure to attend if you’d like to learn more about the history and outdoor spaces of our beautiful state,” organizers said.
Wilson is an Arkansas native who worked with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for 37 years. Since retirement, he was inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame and AGFC Foundation’s Outdoor Hall of Fame. He currently produces and hosts his “Call of the Wild” radio program.
Registration is now open online through the end of the day Nov. 11. Participation in the meeting is free of charge and open to members and non-members alike, but registration is required.
Further information and a complete meeting agenda are available at www.arbirds.org. Anyone with questions about the convention, may contact AAS vice-president Megan Foll at auntm13@gmail.com.
