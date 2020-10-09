80th birthday

Barty O’Neil Pearce of Vilonia celebrates his 80th birthday with horns blowing and sirens blasting thanks to the help of the Vilonia Senior Center and Vilonia Fire Department. More than a dozen friends and family members attended his drive-thru party and had birthday cake. The birthday caravan sent well wishes to Barty, who was seated on the Memorial Bench for his late daughter, Tammy Pearce.

