The Black History Commission of Arkansas is pleased to present “African American Soldiers in Wartime,” a free, one-day symposium about the history of African Americans serving in U.S. wars.
The symposium starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at 501 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock. Check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. Free tickets are available at http://archives.arkansas.gov or via Facebook.
Speakers Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, a Persian Gulf War veteran, will present “A Debutante, a Soldier and a War Veteran,” and Brig. Gen. Gracus K. Dunn, who retired from the U.S. Army, will present “African-American Services in America’s Wars.”
Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School students in the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will post the colors.
Teachers can earn up to three professional development credits by attending. The event is free but reservations must be made by Jan. 27. Refreshments will be provided.
This event is presented by the Black History Commission of Arkansas, which is an advisory board of the Arkansas State Archives.
