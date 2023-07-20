The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) has announced the 10 participating grantees for its 2023 Women’s Economic Mobility Hub (WEM Hub). At the end of the six-month program, the WFA will have invested $200,000 into 40 Black women entrepreneurs in Arkansas, giving them access to vital support services, training and funding.

“Our 2023 WEM Hub cohort comes at a special time as we celebrate our organization turning ‘25 Years Bold’,” said Anna Beth Gorman, CEO of the WFA. “Our longevity showcases that we are excellent at what we do – creating research-based programs and initiatives to meet the real needs of women and girls. Our WEM Hub program is one of the many incredible ways we work to secure better economic security for women and girls in Arkansas.”

