Deborah Acklin Blackwell has accomplished many things in her life. From being a flight attendant to being a certified income tax and real estate agent as well as a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority incorporated and a fearless church member. Blackwell has done many things over the course of her life, including being one of the first children to integrate Conway Public Schools.
In 1966, Blackwell was 6 years old and along with the Bunkling, Beasley, Brewer and Rogers families, was tasked with attending a formerly segregated school. Acklin began her journey in 1966 by crossing Harkrider Street to attend Ellen Smith Elementary School.
Blackwell does not remember much from the first day Ellen Smith was integrated but she does remember the people standing on both sides of the sidewalk along with the police escort.
“I don’t remember being afraid that day, or any other day of my first grade year,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell’s mother always encouraged her, affirming her and giving her strength to cross the busy street. From the first day forward, a nun who Blackwell calls her guardian angel, helped her cross Harkrider.
“I can’t remember her name or even how she looked but I do believe she was my guardian angel,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell also claims these days feel like deja vu – but slightly different.
“The problem today is not so much race but man’s inability to get along with those of different races,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell is also strong in her christian beliefs.
“We need to put the focus on someone else, we need to be more understanding of others and we need to be courageous,” Blackwell said. “Be a voice of reason and a voice for a voiceless,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell encourages all to be more like the nun who helped her cross the street, without judging her by her skin tone but by the fact that she was simply a child, trying to cross the street to enter a recently-integrated school.
