The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will host its annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Conway Expo Center, the office announced in a statement released to social media this week.

The blood drive, which supports the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) organization and honors the fallen officers of the FCSO and the Conway Police Department, includes a donation element in which $10 will be donated to C.O.P.S. for every successful blood donation.

