The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will host its annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Conway Expo Center, the office announced in a statement released to social media this week.
The blood drive, which supports the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) organization and honors the fallen officers of the FCSO and the Conway Police Department, includes a donation element in which $10 will be donated to C.O.P.S. for every successful blood donation.
“[C.O.P.S.] is dedicated to helping the families of fallen law enforcement officers,” the FCSO statement read. “In addition to your support of C.O.P.S., each donor will receive a Bleed Blue t-shirt while supplies last.”
Per the FCSO, last year’s blood drive was such a success that they decided to make the event longer and use a larger space. To help with the expected increase in participants, the Arkansas Blood Institute has added more staff and equipment for the drive.
“Combined with appointment reservations, this should assist in decreasing wait times and ensuring everyone who wishes to donate has plenty of opportunity to do so,” the FCSO statement read. “We appreciate the public assistance in supporting this extremely worthy cause.”
Participants can schedule their appointment for the drive by visiting www.arkbi.org and entering the sponsor code 337G. Besides using the website, appointments can be scheduled by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome at the Jan. 9 drive, the FCSO said, but appointments are highly encouraged to ensure wait times remain short.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.