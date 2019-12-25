GUY — As students were released for Christmas break, Guy-Perkins administrators said they were excited to announce the school’s newly-constructed blessing box was already filling up by Friday.
“Christmas can be one of the most stressful times for families in our community and I wanted to create an opportunity for our staff, students and volunteers to give back to those under-resourced in our community,” Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The “blessing box” was installed Monday, and school volunteers quickly began working to stock it.
“Having this blessing box available, especially right now, is amazing. We definitely want to make sure that we help our community as much as possible and this is just taking it to the next step,” Guy-Perkins Parent Teacher Organization Vice President Mandy Blizzard said. “I am so excited to see this project take off. Blessing boxes have been popping up all over the place and it’s great to have one of our own.”
To make the project possible, Fisher said he reached out to Gary Childres, a former Atkins School District coach.
“He had made one for the Atkins School District a few years ago,” the small-town superintendent said of asking Childres to take on the project. “Gary not only made it, but did not charge for the labor (or) delivery. It was his gift to us.”
The box is considered a “sharing station,” meaning students, staff and other area residents can donate to or take from the box at any time.
The blue and yellow box is stationed in the school’s parking lot, directly across from the elementary school’s entrance.
“Whether taking an item or giving one, anyone in our district or community can participate,” Fisher said, noting that hours after the piece was installed, donations started pouring in. “By sunset, we already had volunteers and community members putting items into the box. The Guy community really takes care of their own.”
Blizzard made the first donation shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.
Helping to fill the box is important to her, she said, because it benefits the students and Guy community as a whole.
“For me personally, the day it got put up, I went home and went through my cabinets to see what all I could donate and then went to Dollar General for a few personal hygiene items,” she said. “It is all about community involvement. We are such a small community that it’s great for when one of our own needs help.”
School administrators advised donors to help provide non-perishable food items that take little to no effort to prepare including Ramen noodle cups, Vienna sausage, microwaveable macaroni, dry beans and rice.
There is also a portion of the box reserved for personal hygiene items including deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, soap, diapers and feminine hygiene supplies.
The blessing box allows for students, faculty and the community to give when they can while providing for others in need of assistance.
“For me, it means that our district can be a model for how to help others with our students, even my own children,” Fisher said. “We have so many groups, churches and individuals in our community that work to help others and we wanted to ‘step up’ and do our part.”
Elementary Principal Tammy Murry said district students will greatly benefit from the blessing box.
“We are so excited to have the box up and ready to use in time for the holidays,” she said. “Students benefit from the food and from learning the lesson of giving. We are one big family and this is what we do – we take care of each other. So many of the students are excited about being able to donate food. They have big hearts and are always thinking of others.”
Fisher shared a quote by Jana Stanfield, co-founder of Together We Can Change the World, adding that the nonprofit representative’s statement best sums up the overall mission:
“I cannot do all the good that the world needs, but the world needs all the good that I can do.”
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.