The Fresh Grounded Faith women’s event will be Aug. 6-7 in Conway. The event will be hosted by Antioch Baptist Church, but presented by many other churches from the region.
This two-day unifying conference joins together women from many different churches and denominations who share a heartbeat for serving others. Teams of volunteers have been planning and preparing for over two years with a single goal in mind – to create a life-changing experience for women in the community.
“It’s inspiring to see so many different churches coming together in unity to bring this event to the area,” Founder and featured speaker Jennifer Rothschild who became blind at age 15, said. “The process of putting on a Fresh Grounded Faith event breaks down denominational barriers and helps them reach beyond what each one could do on its own. All of the volunteers from these different churches are working together to encourage and bring hope to others.”
Rothschild was recently a guest on The Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda, and has also appeared on Dr. Phil, Good Morning America and an annual Billy Graham Television Special.
Dawn Moore, the Local Conference Coordinator and member of Antioch Baptist Church, expressed enthusiasm for the area-wide event.
“We are so excited to host Fresh Grounded Faith on August 6th and 7th at Antioch Baptist Church! We expect this powerful weekend to impact and encourage women of all ages and backgrounds for years to come. We want women to encounter the presence of God and leave refreshed and renewed. It’s going to be a fun weekend. We can hardly wait.”
The motto of Fresh Grounded Faith is “One Event. Many Churches. For Every Woman.”
“We’ve got women in attendance who have a deep and rich faith, but we also have women who have a small cup of faith, or no faith experience at all. Everyone is welcome – we want to meet women where they are. We’re just real women wanting a refreshing experience that’s packed with relevant truth for everyday living,” Rothschild said.
Following over a year of church closures and the suspension of traditional ministry outreaches due to the pandemic, this event is highly anticipated by many. With the option to attend either in-person or online, women can attend safely and however they’re most comfortable.
Onsite attendees will gather while following safety protocols deemed necessary by the host church to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. For those who prefer not to attend in-person, an interactive livestream will help them experience the event and connect with other women.
Fresh Grounded Faith will feature best-selling author and Bible Teacher Jennifer Rothschild, popular author and blogger Angie Smith, and worship led by the former lead singer of Newsong, Michael O’Brien. The event will take place at Antioch Baptist Church located at 150 Amity Road, Conway, AR 72032.
Ticket information The conference will take place on from 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Tickets are available for purchase at http://bit.ly/FGFCA20 or by calling 800-859-7992. Co-hosting churches
Crosspoint Baptist Church in Greenbrier; Conway First Baptist Church; Springhill Baptist Church in Greenbrier; Central Baptist Church in Conway; Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway; Cornerstone Bible Fellowship in Sherwood; and Greenbrier Nazarene.
About Fresh Grounded Faith
Fresh Grounded Faith brings women together to connect with God and connect with each other. Since 2008, Jennifer Rothschild and her FGF Event Team have traveled across the United States offering a venti-sized weekend of encouragement to over 120,000 women in 115 different locations. Engaging many local churches of different denominations, the conference has gained recognition as a unifying event for the churches of the region. Women form lasting relationships as they link arms to serve others in the area, and the impact of their efforts can be felt in the community long after the event has left the city.
