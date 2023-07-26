Nine years after opening his first coffee shop on Front Street in Conway, Kyle Tabor’s Blue Sail Coffee is now expanding into 465 Walmart stores in approximately seven states across the southern United States.

The expansion of the coffee company’s relationship with Walmart, which started last year in just 30 stores, is a sign of the brand’s progress from its beginnings of one shop in 2014, Tabor told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview last week.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.