Nine years after opening his first coffee shop on Front Street in Conway, Kyle Tabor’s Blue Sail Coffee is now expanding into 465 Walmart stores in approximately seven states across the southern United States.
The expansion of the coffee company’s relationship with Walmart, which started last year in just 30 stores, is a sign of the brand’s progress from its beginnings of one shop in 2014, Tabor told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview last week.
“In retrospect, I was not making very good coffee,” Tabor said, describing the Front Street coffee shop he opened on his own at just 21 years old. “Fortunately, Conway supported me and has always been rooting me on.”
Tabor said he slept on a cot in the back of the shop for three months when it first opened and had little money to spend on improvements.
“When this cafe opened up, imagine this entire space with no furniture,” Tabor said. “It had no furniture because I couldn’t afford furniture.”
Over the past nine years, Blue Sail has had its highs and lows. Shops at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and in Little Rock closed. Tabor lost $400,000 at just 25 years old from the UCA shop closure. But now, with Blue Sail roasting coffee out of a facility in North Little Rock for its own shop and other area businesses, as well as the Walmart partnership, exciting developments are ahead, Tabor said.
One of those developments is Blue Sail’s partnership with the Ocean Blue Project, a nonprofit environmental organization seeking to remove plastics from the world’s waterways.
Through the partnership, which the company announced in June, each bag of Blue Sail Coffee sold removes one pound of plastic from the world’s oceans, shorelines and rivers, Tabor said. The ultimate goal of the partnership is to remove one million pounds of plastic from the world’s oceans by 2026.
Tabor said the partnership aligns with Blue Sail Coffee’s identity as an “adventure brand” with the goal of inspiring “people to adventure more.”
Adventuring is how Tabor became inspired to start Blue Sail, he said, adding that “it’s through adventure that we learn the best things about the world and ourselves.”
“To adventure, you have to have beautiful places to adventure to,” Tabor said. “That’s where the environmental conservation piece comes in.”
In addition to these new developments at Blue Sail, Tabor has plans for more. Blue Sail will soon offer fully-certified compostable coffee pods, he said, and he hopes to have the company’s coffee in Walmart stores nationwide by next year.
“I’m hoping that Blue Sail Coffee can be a symbol for the connection between nature and humans,” Tabor said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
