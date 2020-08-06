“Blueberry’s Clubhouse,” an original pre-K-2 children’s program produced by Arkansas PBS in partnership with the Arkansas Arts Center, will premiere a new episode, “Into the Wild Blue Yonder,” on Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m.
Kids out of school for the summer months can join Blueberry, a curious puppet guide, for an at-home summer camp adventure in The Natural State. Blueberry and her best friend Maxine, assisted by Camp Counselor Carol and special guests, will introduce various topics to help young viewers learn and play each day.
Episodes of this four-part series will be available to watch each Friday at 10 a.m. on ARPBS-1, myar kansaspbs.org/blueberrysclubhouse, Facebook (facebook.com/arkan saspbs) and youtube.com/myarkan saspbs, as well as in the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app.
A digital series accompanies the broadcast program. New content and activities will be released on Facebook each weekday morning through Aug. 14.
In this week’s episode, “Into the Wild Blue Yonder,” Blueberry ventures out into the great outdoors, exploring the sights and sounds of The Natural State.
Featured partners and activities for this week include Arkansas State Parks with hike preparation, the Faulkner County Library Urban Farm Project with greenhouse gardening, and Chuck Dovish of “Exploring Arkansas” with outdoor exploration. The episode also includes a special presentation of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
Music for the series, including the theme song, is written and performed by songwriting duo Virginia Ralph and Bobby Matthews, also known as mömandpöp.
The Arkansas Arts Center, located in Little Rock, Ark., is the state’s premier center for visual and performing arts, with a world-class collection of more than 14,000 works of international art and a robust schedule of performances, art classes, special exhibitions, education and public programs. The Arkansas Arts Center is currently undergoing an extraordinary transformation that includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to open in 2022. Designed by renowned architecture firms, Studio Gang and SCAPE, the new facility will secure the Arkansas Arts Center’s position as one of the top cultural institutions in the state and region. The new Arts Center will feature state-of-the-art galleries, studios, theatre spaces, outdoor event areas, and other spaces to host programming, classes, and performances. The innovative gathering spaces, restaurant, store, and landscaped grounds will position the Arkansas Arts Center as a cultural hub for Little Rock and the Delta region.
