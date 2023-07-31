A partnership between the Conway Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Wilkinson’s Mall allowed 32 area students to buy back-to-school shoes, the Conway FOP announced.
This year’s partnership is the third between the FOP and the Conway shoe store. Known as “Blues and Shoes,” each child involved in the program this year received $150 to buy shoes.
“This could not have happened without everyone’s support in our community in the form of donations each year,” a statement issued to social media by the FOP read.
“Thank you to Wilkinson’s Mall for being such a great host,” a statement issued by the Conway Police Department read. “We hope all the kiddos had a great time shopping with us at the annual Blues and Shoes event. Enjoy your new shoes and best of luck in the new school year.”
The amount of students able to buy shoes at the annual event has steadily increased since the program started in 2021. In 2021, 22 area students purchased shoes, while in 2022, 30 students received shoes.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
