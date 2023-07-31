A partnership between the Conway Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Wilkinson’s Mall allowed 32 area students to buy back-to-school shoes, the Conway FOP announced.

This year’s partnership is the third between the FOP and the Conway shoe store. Known as “Blues and Shoes,” each child involved in the program this year received $150 to buy shoes.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

