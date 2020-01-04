Bluescycle: homage through art

Jeanette Anderton staff photoThe city’s latest art installment, Bluescycle at Sixth Street Park, celebrates two composers with an Arkansas connection. The plaque near the sculpture reads in part: “The Bluescycle is dedicated to the life and work of two prominent African-American composers with ties to Arkansas: William Grant Sill and Florence Beatrice Price. These artists incorporated the blues, spirituals, and the rhythm of African-based musical traditions in their compositions.”
