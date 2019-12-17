Board approves $20M bonds for Windgate center

The University of Central Arkansas is moving forward with plans for the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts after the board of trustees approved $20,000,000 in bonds during its Dec. 6 meeting.
A $20 million gift – $19 toward the building and $1 million to go to scholarships – from the Windgate Foundation for the new center was initially announced during a surprise event in January.
The project costs a total of $45 million to plan, design and construct. According to the topic’s resolution, UCA anticipates that proceeds of the bonds issued for the center will be “supplemented with gifts, grants, and/or (university) funds.”
“In the coming months, we will move forward with the design and construction and continue to raise private funds to support the facility,” UCA Director of Media Relations Amanda Hoelzeman said. “We expect to break ground by fall 2020 and complete the building in fall 2022.”
WER Architects and Baldwin and Shell Construction and Pfeiffer Architects are over the project.
The 98,000 square-foot build will include art space, an exterior space for 3D art, an art gallery, a 450-seat concert hall designed for orchestra, choir, band and ensemble performances and a black box theatre – a flexible performance space to accommodate a wide range of theatrical performances including musical theater.
In addition, the new Windgate facility will house the UCA’s art department and will add class, studio, rehearsal, design, and faculty office space and will sit at the northwest corner of Donaghey and Bruce Streets.
“This space is currently a parking lot,” Hoelzeman said. “Some or all of the parking spaces in the lot will go offline when construction begins next year on the Windgate building.”
However, she added, any parking spaces lost will be replaced with spaces in new and/or temporary lots around campus.
“When the dust settles, we will end up with a net gain of 70 parking spaces, at a minimum,” Hoelzeman said.
“We currently have 520 spots and we will end up with at least 590. The additional new spaces will remain gravel until the Windgate building is completed and we can get a more accurate idea of traffic flow.”
When finished, UCA will get some of those existing parking spaces back around the center.
“The Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts will transform arts education at UCA and foster unique creative experiences and collaborations for our arts faculty, staff, and students,” President Houston Davis said. “With the (b)oard’s recent vote to authorize the issuance of the bonds, we are well on our way to making the Windgate Center a reality.
“I am grateful that the (b)oard has supported this project since its inception and the vision for how it will impact our campus, the Conway community and the state for many more generations.”
Speaking of the university campus, Davis’s contract was also discussed during the meeting, the board voting to extend the president’s employment for three more years at $356,065 annually.
Davis had a five-year contract originally and he’s been here for three years. The new contract ends Dec. 31, 2024.
“I am happy that the (b)oard has chosen to extend my contract at UCA,” Davis said. “We are working on many great projects and initiatives on campus, and I am excited to see our work come to fruition. Jenny (his wife) and I love Conway, and we are honored to continue serving UCA and the community for years to come.”
