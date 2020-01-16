The Conway Board of Education approved two more proposed community service learning applications for students during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Board members voted in favor to allow both Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway and the Conway Fire Department to be sanctioned volunteer organizations for students to participate in as part of the CSL concept, first introduced by Conway High School assistant principal Jacob Smith in Sept. 2019.
During that fall meeting, Smith gave specific background including the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed in 2015 by President Barack Obama, the state plan approved in January 2018 by department of education.
“What the plan does is it provides a little bit of federal accountability for the state of Arkansas in regards to things in which we’re doing in the state and stakeholders within the state of Arkansas had to stay within our specific plan,” he told the board.
In order to receive points on the ESSA School Index for CSL, schools had to have an approved CSL plan beginning in the 18-19 school year. Then, students could receive one unit of credit for completing 75 hours of certified CSL ninth through 12th grade. Evidence of preparation, action and reflection must be documented in order to receive the CSL credit and completed plans must be submitted through the Course Approval System (CAS).
At that point in time, CHS had received 61 credits in the 17-18 school year and 109 during 2018-19 with different organizations like United Way of Central Arkansas, the City of Hope Outreach and the Arkansas Children’s Foundation.
District spokesman Heather Kendrick said the program was going great, as was seeing the two new additional requests.
“We see these businesses and organizations added, it’s really great to see more and more community partners,” she said.
Kendrick noted the district already has great relationships but it is excited to see the continued options and varying opportunities the students are getting involved with.
During the meeting, several board members were also recognized for their hardwork.
Guidelines require board members to undergo a number of training and continued education hours.
The following received Arkansas School Board Association Awards for 2019:
• Bill Clements, the platinum award for 400+ hours.
• André Acklin, the pinnacle award for 200+ hours.
• Amy Ferdowsian, the master award for 50+ hours.
• Jennifer Cunningham, the certificate of boardsmanship for completing at least 25 hours.
Superintendent Greg Murry reminded the room that Clements’s 400+ hours were cumulative of his time on the board since 2005.
He also commented on how committed the board has been to getting continued education.
“They are very good about learning all they can and taking advantage of the many opportunities,” Kendrick said.
In other news, the board:
• Approved seven new hires and six resignations.
• Approved four student transfers: one to Greenbrier School District, one to Mayflower School District and two to Vilonia School District.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
